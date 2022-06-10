A causa di un incendio verificatosi in OVH l'archivio storico non è disponibile
Una panoramica della sala del teatro alla vigilia della riapertura con concerto inaugurale diretto da Riccardo Muti, alla presenza del Capo dello Stato Carlo Azeglio Ciampi ,Venezia 13 dicembre 2003. ANSA/MEROLA

Teatro La Fenice in scena “PETER GRIMES”

0
By on CULTURA E SPETTACOLO

Teatro La Fenice

venerdì 24 giugno 2022 ore 19.00 in diretta Rai Radio3
domenica 26 giugno ore 17.00 – mercoledì 29 giugno ore 19.00
sabato 2 luglio ore 17.00 – martedì 5 luglio ore 19.00

Lirica e Balletto Stagione 2021-2022

PETER GRIMES

opera in un prologo e tre atti

libretto di Montagu Slater

dal poema The Borough di George Crabbe musica di Benjamin Britten

prima rappresentazione assoluta: Londra, Sadler’s Wells, 7 giugno 1945

edizioni Boosey & Hawkes, Londra rappresentante per l’Italia Casa Ricordi, Milano

personaggi e interpreti:

Peter Grimes, a fisherman Andrew Staples

Ellen Orford, a widow, schoolmistress of the Borough Emma Bell

Captain Balstrode, retired merchant skipper Mark S. Doss

Auntie, landlady of ‘The Boar’ Sara Fulgoni

First Niece, main attraction of ‘The Boar’ Patricia Westley

Second Niece, main attraction of ‘The Boar’ Jessica Cale

Bob Boles, fisherman and Methodist Cameron Becker

Swallow, a lawyer Sion Goronwy

Mrs. (Nabob) Sedley, a rentier widow of
an East India Company’s factor Rosalind Plowright

Rev. Horace Adams, the Rector Eamonn Mulhall
Ned Keene, apothecary and quack Alex Otterburn
Hobson, carrier Laurence Meikle
Boy (John), Grimes’ apprentice Pietro Moretti

maestro concertatore e direttore

Juraj Valcˇuha

regia

Paul Curran

scene e costumi Gary McCann
light designer Fabio Barettin

Orchestra e Coro del Teatro La Fenice

maestro del Coro Alfonso Caiani

in lingua originale con sopratitoli in italiano e in inglese

nuovo allestimento Fondazione Teatro La Fenice

