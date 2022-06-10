Teatro La Fenice in scena “PETER GRIMES”

Teatro La Fenice
venerdì 24 giugno 2022 ore 19.00 in diretta Rai Radio3
domenica 26 giugno ore 17.00 – mercoledì 29 giugno ore 19.00
sabato 2 luglio ore 17.00 – martedì 5 luglio ore 19.00
Lirica e Balletto Stagione 2021-2022
PETER GRIMES
opera in un prologo e tre atti
libretto di Montagu Slater
dal poema The Borough di George Crabbe musica di Benjamin Britten
prima rappresentazione assoluta: Londra, Sadler’s Wells, 7 giugno 1945
edizioni Boosey & Hawkes, Londra rappresentante per l’Italia Casa Ricordi, Milano
personaggi e interpreti:
Peter Grimes, a fisherman Andrew Staples
Ellen Orford, a widow, schoolmistress of the Borough Emma Bell
Captain Balstrode, retired merchant skipper Mark S. Doss
Auntie, landlady of ‘The Boar’ Sara Fulgoni
First Niece, main attraction of ‘The Boar’ Patricia Westley
Second Niece, main attraction of ‘The Boar’ Jessica Cale
Bob Boles, fisherman and Methodist Cameron Becker
Swallow, a lawyer Sion Goronwy
Mrs. (Nabob) Sedley, a rentier widow of
an East India Company’s factor Rosalind Plowright
Rev. Horace Adams, the Rector Eamonn Mulhall
Ned Keene, apothecary and quack Alex Otterburn
Hobson, carrier Laurence Meikle
Boy (John), Grimes’ apprentice Pietro Moretti
maestro concertatore e direttore
Juraj Valcˇuha
regia
Paul Curran
scene e costumi Gary McCann
light designer Fabio Barettin
Orchestra e Coro del Teatro La Fenice
maestro del Coro Alfonso Caiani
in lingua originale con sopratitoli in italiano e in inglese
nuovo allestimento Fondazione Teatro La Fenice